WEB power outage in Belnem 

KRALENDIJK – Belnem has been struggling with a power outage (high voltage) for several hours. However neighbors can expect the electricity to come back at any moment. Technicians are working hard to fix the outage, according to an employee of the WEB outage line.
In a communiqué to residents, the utility company announces that there will be power outages in the same neighborhood on Saturday, February 12. This is due to emergency work in the area of Windsock, Bellevue Apartments and Kaya IR. Randolph Statius van Eps.
