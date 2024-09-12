Bonaire WEB works late into the night to repair cable – power restored across Bonaire Redactie 12-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

UPDATE September 12, 7:00 AM: The Water and Electricity Company Bonaire (WEB) has just announced that the power outage has been fully resolved across all areas of Bonaire. There will be no need for a power switch schedule today, and electricity has been restored for everyone.

KRALENDIJK – A large team of employees from the Water and Electricity Company Bonaire (WEB) worked late into Wednesday night to carry out repair efforts. A damaged cable has been causing power outages across significant parts of Bonaire since Monday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, WEB confirmed that the outages were due to this damaged cable and assured residents they were working as quickly as possible to resolve the issue. While some WEB staff on-site declined to speak to the press, one employee briefly shared the plan for the evening: “We will continue working tonight until the problem is fixed,” the WEB employee stated.

By 10:00 PM, workers were still hard at work, digging to access and repair the damaged cable.

Early this morning, WEB announced via social media that the power outage had been fully resolved across all areas of Bonaire. No power switch schedule will be implemented today—electricity has been restored for everyone!

0