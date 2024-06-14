Bonaire WeConnect Foundation launches website about studying and working in healthcare Redactie 14-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

On the website, individuals like general practitioner Rasheendra Polonia share their experiences. Photo: WeConnect

KRALENDIJK – The WeConnect Foundation has launched a new website, www.carecaribbean.nl, focused on studying and working in healthcare.

The website is intended as a platform for students and healthcare professionals, with an emphasis on studying and working in the healthcare and social sectors. The site offers practical tips and experiences from Caribbean students and professionals, and lists job vacancies on the islands.

The site also features stories where individuals share their experiences, challenges, and successes, such as Rasheendra Polonia and Camille Blaaker.

WeConnect shares information via social media and organizes workshops at schools on the islands. These workshops help students make informed career choices.