What changes will take place as of January 1st regarding the minimum wage, benefits, and child allowance?

Starting from July 1st, 2024, the minimum wage in the Caribbean Netherlands will be $1,750 per month. Minister Schouten (responsible for poverty policy, participation, and pensions) announced this during her trip to the Caribbean Netherlands from October 23rd to 27th. Employer costs are being reduced to help employers with the additional expenses. In addition to the minimum wage, benefits will also increase. Child allowance will increase by approximately $90 per child per month on January 1st, 2024.

Residents with a minimum wage or benefits will see an improvement starting from January 1st, 2024. On Bonaire, the minimum wage for a 21-year-old working 40 hours per week will increase to $1,570 per month, on Sint-Eustatius to $1,555, and on Saba to $1,654 per month.

The basic allowance for a single person living independently and the AOV and AWW will increase to $1,335 per month on Bonaire, $1,322 on Sint-Eustatius, and $1,406 on Saba as of January 1st.

Child allowance will be $225 per child per month on Bonaire, $216 on Sint-Eustatius, and $225 on Saba.

The government has allocated €32 million for the islands on a permanent basis. These funds will cover the mentioned increases in benefits and child allowance. The energy allowance of $1,300 per year for low incomes will continue, as well as the reduction in the fixed electricity rate. The rates for drinking water and internet will be further reduced, and in 2024, the government will continue to provide free school meals and allocate €1 million to support local poverty policy in CN (Caribbean Netherlands). Additionally, €700,000 will be made available for public transportation on the islands.

Annex with measures

Energy allowance for the lowest incomes: $1,300 (per year)

Reduction of fixed electricity tariff to zero: $ 33 (per month)

Reduction of drinking water tariff: $ 5 (per month)

Internet rate reduction: $15 (per month)

Support local poverty policy: €1 million (CN-wide)

Free school meals: € 1 million (CN-wide)

Support public transport: €800,000 in 2024 (€700,000 structural from 2025)

Support food bank Bonaire: € 100,000 extra in 2024 (€ 300,0000 structurally from 2025)