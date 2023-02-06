Wilco Harbers presents poetry collection ‘Dansen naar de ochtend’

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday the book presentation of the collection of poems ‘Dansen naar de Ochtend’ took place in Hospice Kas Flamboyan Bonaire.

With great interest, the first bundles were handed over to the friends club of the writer Wilco Harbers on Bonaire: Jane Dorrestein, Alie Nicolay, Esther van Bokhorst-Beentjes, Michiel Van Bokhorst, Mimi Dongen and Samantha Rosalina from the hospice.

A number of poems from the collection were recited by the author. Afterwards there was the opportunity to buy the bundle and have it signed.

Harbers says he looks back on a successful meeting.

