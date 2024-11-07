Saba
Wilhelminapark Saba temporarily closed
07-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM- The Wilhelmina Park in The Bottom will be closed between November 6th and november 16th for work taking place at the park.
The work takes place as part of an upgrading of the park, to include more greenery and other facilityes.
Recently, a group of residents handed over a petition to the Government of Saba to upgrade the park so that it will be more appealing to residents.
