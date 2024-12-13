Advertisement
Will you help us to map the labour market?
13-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Statistics Netherlands (CBS) conducts surveys of the labour market: the Labour Force Survey.
This allows us to see trends and it helps policymakers understand what topics to focus on. For this purpose, CBS visits households on Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius.
Have you been contacted by CBS? Please help us with this survey! Your privacy is guaranteed.
More information
Call CBS on +599 717 8676
Or visit our website: www.cbs.nl/arbeidskrachten
We value your opinion!
0
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Will you help us to map the labour market?
-
Economy
Many immigrants to the Caribbean Netherlands leave the islands relatively quickly
-
News
Bonaire Island Council on Official Visit to the Netherlands
-
The Netherlands
Agreement support program political office holders BES signed
-
St. Eustatius
Two Statia Residents Obtain Dutch Nationality
-
Saba
Saba to Begin Culling Non-Native Iguanas to Protect Biodiversity
-
Letter to the editor
Open Letter to Governor of Bonaire: Concerns Over Greenpeace’s Actions in Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Fire Department BES strengthens international collaboration
Meer News
-
Advertisement
Will you help us to map the labour market?
-
Economy
Many immigrants to the Caribbean Netherlands leave the islands relatively quickly
-
News
Bonaire Island Council on Official Visit to the Netherlands
-
The Netherlands
Agreement support program political office holders BES signed
-
St. Eustatius
Two Statia Residents Obtain Dutch Nationality
-
Saba
Saba to Begin Culling Non-Native Iguanas to Protect Biodiversity
-
Letter to the editor
Open Letter to Governor of Bonaire: Concerns Over Greenpeace’s Actions in Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Fire Department BES strengthens international collaboration