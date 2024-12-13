Advertisement Will you help us to map the labour market? Sander Engelbertink 13-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Statistics Netherlands (CBS) conducts surveys of the labour market: the Labour Force Survey.

This allows us to see trends and it helps policymakers understand what topics to focus on. For this purpose, CBS visits households on Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius.

Have you been contacted by CBS? Please help us with this survey! Your privacy is guaranteed.

More information

Call CBS on +599 717 8676

Or visit our website: www.cbs.nl/arbeidskrachten

