Advertisement
Will you help us to map the labour market?
08-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Statistics Netherlands (CBS) conducts surveys of the labour market: the Labour Force Survey.
This allows us to see trends and it helps policymakers understand what topics to focus on. For this purpose, CBS visits households on Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius.
Have you been contacted by CBS? Please help us with this survey! Your privacy is guaranteed.
More information
Call CBS on +599 717 8676
Or visit our website: www.cbs.nl/arbeidskrachten
We value your opinion!
19
Meer News
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
-
St. Eustatius
Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach
-
Bonaire
Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16
Meer News
-
Bonaire
OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Island council expresses concerns over situation with waste belt
-
St. Eustatius
One-sided scooter collision on Paramira Road St. Eustatius
-
Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
-
St. Eustatius
Water rationing on St. Eustatius comes to end
-
St. Eustatius
Statia government highlights world food day with educational outreach
-
Bonaire
Dutch Central Bank contributes half a million for slavery memorial site on Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Extra vaccination days for Flu and COVID shots on November 9 and 16