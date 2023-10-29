Willemstoren Beach Cleanup in light of Kiwanis One Day

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday morning, the Kiwanis Club Kralendijk and Keyclub Kibrahacha gathered for a beach cleanup at Willemstoren in the light of Kiwanis One Day.

Participants said they had fun working together, in their efforts to serve the community by -in this case-helping preserving the world for them.

The Kiwanis Club also thanked all the participants, both current and prospective member, for the participation in Saturday’s event.

Kiwanis One Day

Kiwanis One Day serves as a way for Kiwanis members to make a collective impact and demonstrate their commitment to improving the lives of others.