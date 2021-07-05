William De Gannes has been appointed Act. Terminal Manager GTI Statia Terminals N.V.















Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Mr. De Gannes held the position of Senior Marine Manager for GTI Statia Terminals N.V. and has been instrumental and successful in leading GTI Statia’s Marine Division.

Additionally, Mr. De Gannes’ leadership is evident in his work ethic, drive and steadfast commitment to the company’s Core values, including the Employees, Safety, Environmental Stewardship, Regulatory Compliance, Operations Excellence, and the Community.

“I am very honored and humbled to receive the position of Acting Terminal Manager and I look forward to working with the team to ensure growth and success for the terminal, its employees, their families and the community in which we operate,” says Mr. De Gannes.

“It is of vital importance that our organization is set up with the Leadership necessary to continue to move the organization into the future and this is the reason for Mr. De Gannes’ appointment to Acting Terminal Manager at GTI Statia. “I am confident through William’s leadership our team at GTI Statia will be successful in upholding our Core values while meeting or exceeding our Operational Excellence goals and objectives and I look forward to working with William as we strive to operate a world class facility in Sint Eustatius” says, John Roller, President and CEO of GTI Statia Terminals N.V.

GTI Statia is one of the largest bulk liquid storage terminals in the Caribbean. The terminal has a storage capacity of more than 14 million barrels and can store various grades of crude and refined petroleum products. The facility safely handles more than 90 million barrels of products per year. The terminal offers an extensive marine infrastructure comprising six vessel berths, including a single-point mooring buoy (SPM) and is one of the only terminals in the region with sufficient water depth to Tumbledown Dick Bay. P.O. Box 70. St Eustatius (011) 599-318-2300. Fax (011) 599-318-2259 handle fully laden Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs).

