Airlift Winair adds extra flights between Curaçao and Sint Maarten following Jetair’s demise Redactie 20-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A Winair ATR on the airport of Bonaire. Photo: ABC Online Media/Inge Poorthuis

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Marten-based airline Winair plans to add four flights per week to its existing schedule between Curaçao and Sint Maarten, following Jetair’s cessation of operations.

Minister Grisha Heyliger-Martin discussed with Transport Minister Charles Cooper to expedite the approval for these additional flights.

Winair’s director, Hans van de Velde, stated that the company needs a few days to incorporate the new flights into the schedule, but this can be done quickly if the necessary permits are issued promptly.

Stranded

Since Jetair ceased operations on Monday, several hundred passengers have been stranded.