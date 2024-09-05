Aviation & Travel Winair adds flights to Barbados, St. Lucia and St. Vincent in upcoming winter schedule Redactie 05-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

PHILIPSBURG – Winair has unveiled its new winter schedule, adding three routes to its Caribbean network. Starting November 15, 2024, the airline will offer 6 weekly flights between St. Maarten and Barbados, and new connections between Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent. Additional routes include direct flights from Barbados to Martinique, Dominica, and St. Lucia.

“Winair is further expanding it’s Caribbean network with the addition of these new routes. By offering 16 destinations and 40 routes, we’re providing improved connectivity throughout the region,” says Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair.

According to Van de Velde, Winair’s partnerships with airlines like Air Caraïbes, British Airways, Air France, and JetBlue further enhance their reach to Europe and North America.

