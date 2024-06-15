Caribbean Winair and Air Caraïbes renew Interline Agreement Redactie 15-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

A Winair ATR on the airport of Bonaire. Photo: ABC Online Media/Inge Poorthuis

PHILIPSBURG – Winair and Air Caraïbes have renewed their interline agreement, continuing their long-standing partnership.

Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, expressed satisfaction with the continued collaboration, stating that the renewed agreement enhances their commitment to offering passengers a wider network and a smoother travel experience.

Christine Ourmières-Widener, President of Air Caraïbes, emphasized that the partnership allows for expanded offerings for Caribbean and European travelers, meeting the increasing market demand. She believes the agreement will create new business opportunities for local areas, reinforce regional connections, and improve the customer journey, positively impacting passenger experiences.

Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism of St. Maarten, highlighted the renewal as a commitment to enhancing connectivity and seamless travel for visitors. By expanding access to St. Maarten and the broader Caribbean, the agreement supports tourism growth, strengthens regional ties, and showcases St. Maarten’s beauty and hospitality.

The interline agreement between Winair and Air Caraïbes provides several benefits for passengers. It simplifies travel by allowing them to book a single ticket for journeys involving both airlines, ensuring seamless connections with baggage checked through to the final destination and boarding passes issued for the entire trip. Passengers also gain access to a wider network of destinations served by both airlines.

Network

Air Caraïbes connects Europe through Orly Airport (ORY) via Fort-de-France (FDF) and Sint Maarten (SXM) to all destinations in Winair’s extensive Caribbean network. This arrangement offers various connection possibilities, such as passengers flying from Paris (ORY) with Air Caraïbes connecting with Winair at Sint Maarten (SXM) to destinations like Antigua (ANU), St. Barthélemy (SBH), Dominica (DOM), Saba (SAB), St. Eustatius (EUX), Tortola, or St. Kitts. Additionally, passengers traveling to Fort-de-France (FDF) can connect with Winair for Dominica.