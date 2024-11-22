Aviation & Travel
Winair and KLM reinstate code-share agreement
22-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG- Winair has reintroduced its code-share agreement with KLM, streamlining travel for passengers connecting between the two airlines. Under the partnership, travelers can book flights to destinations served by both airlines using a single ticket, do their check-in at both Winair and KLM counters, and have their luggage transferred directly to their destination.
The agreement enhances connectivity to Caribbean islands such as Saba, St. Eustatius, and Tortola via St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport, further solidifying its role as a regional hub.
Convenience
Winair CEO Hans van de Velde emphasized the convenience this collaboration brings for passengers, offering passengers a smoother travel experience.
0
Meer News
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair and KLM reinstate code-share agreement
-
Saba
Saba’s reforestation project prepares for outplanting phase
-
Sint Maarten
NAGICO and House of Nehesi inspire young readers with storybook donation
-
St. Eustatius
Statia students complete creative journey with CMK ceramics project
-
St. Eustatius
GVP school launches Robotics Pioneers Club
-
St. Eustatius
Cft urges financial improvements despite surplus in Sint Eustatius’ 2025 budget
-
Bonaire
Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse Remain the Cheapest Supermarkets on Bonaire
-
Advertisement
Working in the Caribbean: Part of the Largest Career Event in the Netherlands!
Meer News
-
Aviation & Travel
Winair and KLM reinstate code-share agreement
-
Saba
Saba’s reforestation project prepares for outplanting phase
-
Sint Maarten
NAGICO and House of Nehesi inspire young readers with storybook donation
-
St. Eustatius
Statia students complete creative journey with CMK ceramics project
-
St. Eustatius
GVP school launches Robotics Pioneers Club
-
St. Eustatius
Cft urges financial improvements despite surplus in Sint Eustatius’ 2025 budget
-
Bonaire
Caribe Nobo, Bondigro, and Warehouse Remain the Cheapest Supermarkets on Bonaire
-
Advertisement
Working in the Caribbean: Part of the Largest Career Event in the Netherlands!