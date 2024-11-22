Aviation & Travel Winair and KLM reinstate code-share agreement Redactie 22-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A Winair ATR seen on the platform of the Flamingo Airport in Bonaire. Photo: BES-Reporter.

PHILIPSBURG- Winair has reintroduced its code-share agreement with KLM, streamlining travel for passengers connecting between the two airlines. Under the partnership, travelers can book flights to destinations served by both airlines using a single ticket, do their check-in at both Winair and KLM counters, and have their luggage transferred directly to their destination.

The agreement enhances connectivity to Caribbean islands such as Saba, St. Eustatius, and Tortola via St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport, further solidifying its role as a regional hub.

Convenience

Winair CEO Hans van de Velde emphasized the convenience this collaboration brings for passengers, offering passengers a smoother travel experience.

0