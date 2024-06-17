Airlift Winair buys previously leased Twinotter Aircraft Redactie 17-06-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Both government and Winair Management feel that the purchase is a positive milestone for Winair. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- Winair will be acquiring a the ownership of a previously leased Twin Otter DHC6 aircraft. The investment marks a strategic move towards greater operational control and efficiency, solidifying the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service in the Caribbean.

Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina on behalf of the shareholder representative, commented on the acquisition, stating, “This is a significant development for Winair and for St. Maarten as a whole. The acquisition of the Twin Otter DHC6 represents a commitment to enhancing our aviation infrastructure and supporting economic growth in our region. We are proud to see Winair taking such strategic steps to strengthen its operations and continue its legacy of reliable service.”

Backbone

“For nearly five decades, Twin Otter aircraft have been the backbone of our operations, particularly for essential routes Saba and St. Barth,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO at Winair. “The decision to acquire this aircraft reflects our long-standing experience with the Twin Otter’s reliability, coupled with the current economic climate and the health of our company. This strategic purchase allows us to reduce our reliance on leasing and paves the way for future growth.”

Latest addition

The Twin Otter DHC6 which Winair will acquire, is the latest addition to their fleet, PJ-WIX, which represents the latest evolution in the Twin Otter series. Equipped with a state-of-the-art Garmin 950 glass cockpit, the aircraft offers enhanced navigational capabilities, improved pilot situational awareness, and a smoother flying experience for passengers.