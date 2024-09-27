Aviation & Travel Winair cabin crew completes Self-defense Training Redactie 27-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Cabin Crew proudly shows their certificates after completion of the training. Photo: Winair

PHILIPSBURG- Winair has successfully completed an intensive self-defense training program for its cabin crew, aimed at enhancing in-flight safety.

The course, led by martial arts champion Aarti Baran, provided the crew with skills to de-escalate conflicts and, if necessary, physically manage aggressive situations. The hands-on training took place within an ATR aircraft to simulate real-world conditions, ensuring crew members are better prepared to handle potential threats. Winair’s

Safety standards

Director of Operations, Edwin Hodge, emphasized the airline’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards for both passengers and crew.

