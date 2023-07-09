WINAIR has started with execution of Proving Flights

PHILIPSBURG- WINAIR on Saturday has started with the so called Proving Flights with their new ATR-42 aircraft from the Princess Juliana Airport in Sint Maarten.

These flights are necessary to obtain the necessary permit from the St. Maarten Civial Aviation Authority to commercially operate the aircraft. Through the Proving Flights, an airline demonstrates to the regulator that it has mastered all elements of flight operations with the new aircraft type.

Once the required permits are obtained, the aircraft will be deployed on flights between Sint Maarten and the ABC islands.

The first proving flight on Saturday was conducted to neighboring Antigua and St. Lucia.