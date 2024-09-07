Aviation & Travel Winair introduces two non-stop flights between Sint Maarten and Bonaire Redactie 07-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Winair has an expanded schedule with new destination with the introduction of the new winter schedule. Illustration: Winair

KRALENDIJK – Sint Maarten-based airline Winair is introducing two non-stop flights between Sint Maarten and Bonaire, starting with their new winter schedule. On these two days, the Winair flight from Sint Maarten will first stop in Bonaire before continuing to Curaçao.

However, only the flight to Bonaire is direct. The return flight from Bonaire to Sint Maarten will always include a stopover in Curaçao, as is currently the case. The new schedule will save travelers roughly an hour on the direct flights.

This new connection is part of Winair’s expanded flight schedule in the region, which includes new routes to Barbados and Saint Lucia.

Curaçao

The number of flights between Bonaire and Curaçao will remain at three per week. Travelers will have three weekly flights between Bonaire and Sint Maarten, while Curaçao will benefit from an increase to ten flights per week under the new schedule.

