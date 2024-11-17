Aviation & Travel Winair Operates First Flight to Barbados Redactie 17-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minister Grisha Heyliger, Winair-CEO Hans van de Velde and PJIA director Brian Mingo (r ) at the launch of the first flight to Barbados. Photo: Winair

PHILIPSBURG – On November 15, 2024, Winair launched its first flight to Barbados, marking the start of its expansion to three new destinations: Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.

The launch was celebrated with a ceremony at Princess Juliana International Airport, attended by the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, and airport director Brian Mingo.

According to Winair CEO Hans van de Velde, the new routes provide passengers from Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent with excellent connections via St. Maarten to destinations in the United States, Canada, and other parts of the world. Mingo emphasized the economic impact of improved inter-island connectivity.

Schedule

The new schedule includes three weekly flights between St. Maarten and Barbados, with connections to Martinique and Dominica, and two weekly flights linking St. Maarten, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent.

