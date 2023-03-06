WINAIR reintroduces daytripper fares to St. Eustatius and Saba

PHILIPSBURG- WINAIR is resuming special “Day Trippe” fares to Saba and Statia. With the operational cutbacks that occurred post COVID, service to Saba and Statia was reduced due to diminished demand which greatly reduced WINAIR’s seat capacity throughout the entire network.

With the lifting of all COVID Travel restrictions customer confidence and demand is returning to the Caribbean region.

WINAIR has increased service to Saba and Statia effective March 7/8 by three weekly flights. This, according to the carriers, means a 21% capacity increase to each island.

Fares

With the assistance of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) WINAIR is able to offer special “Day Tripper Fares’ of $152.15 USD Round Trip to St. Eustatius and $140.00 USD Round trip to Saba.

In a press release the carrier also notes that limited seats are available for the special fares, and rules and restrictions apply. Customers can check our the Airline’s website for more information.