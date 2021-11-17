WINAIR will be increasing flights to Saba, St. Eustatius, Tortola and Antigua













PHILIPSBURG- WINAIR has received its 4th DHC-300 Aircraft PJ-WIP, to accommodate increased passenger demand for the upcoming season.

The additional aircraft will allow WINAIR to continue its post Covid-19 pandemic recovery as customer demand begins to return to the region. WINAIR will offer 32 daily round trip flights from our hub PJIAE in St. Maarten, of which 18-22 daily flights will be offered between St. Maarten and St. Barth.

WINAIR will also be increasing its service to Saba, St. Eustatius, Tortola, Antigua. Apart from their scheduled flights, WINAIR notes that they also offers on demand charter flights in the region.

Service

The additional service to the islands will be welcomed by St. Eustatius and Saba, who have been complaining of little airlift to the islands. This is especially true for St. Eustatius which, so far, has seen a very limited recovery of flights post-pandemic.

WINAIR will soon see competition from the newly planned Makana Ferry service.