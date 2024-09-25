Bonaire Winners of the 2024 Capture Bonaire Photo Contest announced Redactie 25-09-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Capture Bonaire Photo Contest. This competition, themed ‘This is the Feeling You Have Been Searching For’, took place from August 23 to September 19 and received an impressive 500 submissions, each capturing the emotional essence of Bonaire in a unique way.

Participants were challenged to share their visual interpretations, and a panel of expert judges selected the top three photos based on creativity, storytelling, and the emotions they evoke.

The winners are:

1st place: Gregory Haley, whose stunning photo of a unique underwater experience in Bonaire’s sea gave the judges a true “wow!” moment. He wins a two-night stay for two at Delfins Beach Resort.

2nd place: Tom Galica, whose submission featuring the cheeky grin of a blue parrotfish brought smiles to the judges’ faces. This playful and unique perspective on Bonaire’s underwater life earns him a $150 gift certificate for Pier Dos.

3rd place: Claudia Hazewinkel, who captured a swimmer’s perspective, making viewers feel as though they were truly in the water. She wins a two-hour kayaking tour for two with Mangrove Info Center.

The winning photos, along with other submissions, will be featured on TCB’s official platforms and will be used in future marketing campaigns.

3