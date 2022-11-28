Wireless equipment can cause interference | Advertisement

Are you going to purchase wireless equipment such as baby monitors, surveillance cameras or smart home devices? Make sure that the equipment meets the technical requirements. Some wireless equipment can cause interference and can for example, make emergency numbers temporarily unavailable or difficult to reach.

When purchasing, therefore, always check whether the device has a quality mark. In any case, the device must bear a CE- or FCC mark. Does the device not have a quality mark? Then use is prohibited in any case. The device may furthermore be unsafe to use.

Always look carefully at the frequency use. Sometimes devices operate on a frequency that causes interference in the Caribbean Netherlands. Please note that the use of the frequency bands 868 – 873 MHz and 902 – 928 MHz is not permitted.

Do you have questions or doubts about using wireless equipment? Please contact Agentschap Telecom via BES@agentschaptelecom.nl or visit www.rijksdienstcn.com.