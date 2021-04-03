With Van Rij’s Departure: Restore Statia’s Democracy NOW, says Van Putten













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Councilman Clyde van Putten (PLP) is of the opinion that with the impending departure of Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, the time has come to restore full Democracy to the island.

According to van Putten a meeting between the Island and Executive Councils was already planned to discuss where the island stood and a path and time table for the full restoration of democracy on the island, before this surprise announcement by Van Rij.







Van Putten also said that his party had already been pressing to get some clarity from the Executive Council regarding the return to democracy. The ideas was that after the meeting a joint letter would have been sent to the Ministry of Kingdom Relations (BZK) with recommendations to achieve this goal.

Process

“Lets not forget he was sent here a year and some months ago, to be part of a process that is still ongoing. We have had elections and a new Island Council was installed. It is clear to me that the people have spoken in favor of the PLP running the daily operation of Government. The outcome of the elections also signal a rejection by the people of the Dutch intervention”, said Van Putten on Saturday afternoon.

Van Putten added that he was not in favor of appointing a new government commissioner as this will slow up the process in the restoration of full democracy to the island. Van Putten noted that he was of the opinion that the island was at a point where local commissioners appointed by the island council could continue and complete the process.

In concluding he said that the PLP stands for the same principles of good governance, proper financial management and transparency the same goal which the Dutch is said to be promoting.