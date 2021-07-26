Woman Arrested at Statia’s Airport for Cannabis Cupcakes













Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Sunday, July 25th , a woman was arrested at the airport on St. Eustatius for violating the Opium Act BES, after she picked up a package containing opium.

During the joint routine check by customs and the KMar, red velvet cupcakes with whipped cream and brownies were found in the box. The red velvet cupcakes with whipped cream tested positive for cannabis. The box of goods was seized by Customs.

The lady with initials A.E.S.L.B. of 20 years, was detained by customs and handed over with the goods to the KPCN for further investigation. In addition to cannabis, the suspect’s mobile phone was also seized.

