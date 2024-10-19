St. Eustatius Woman arrested on St. Eustatius after hit & run accident Redactie 19-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – On Thursday, the 17th of October, around 5 PM, the central control room received a report of a hit-and-run that occurred at the intersection of Road to English Quarter and Road to Lower Round Hill on St. Eustatius.

The car that caused the collision had left the scene of the accident. After further investigation, the car involved was found at a residence on French Leaf Road. During a conversation with the driver of the car, it could be observed that she showed characteristics of someone under the influence of alcohol.

A breathalyzer test was administered, which revealed that she had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. Around 5:35 PM, the 53-year-old woman with initials A.H.D. was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to the police station for a breath analysis.

License revoked

Following the result, his driver’s license was revoked. This is the second time a driver’s license has been revoked due to excessive alcohol use. Police warn drivers to observe legal limits when it comes to alcohol consumption.

