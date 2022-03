Photo: The BES-Reporter.

ORANJESTAD- On Sunday, March 20, 2022 , a 32-year-old woman with initials K.T.R. was arrested at a house at Admiral de Ruyterweg on St. Eustatius, for assault with a weapon.

The suspect had punched a man in the face with a bottle of beer after the man harassed her in a bar. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

According to KPCN the case is under investigation.