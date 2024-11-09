Saba
Women arrested on Saba for open violence
09-11-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – On Monday, the 4th of November, around 4:40 PM, a 31-year-old woman with initials J.T.L. was arrested on Saba for open assault.
The woman was involved in a brawl with several persons at a catering establishment near the airport, in which persons were injured. Investigation in the case is ongoing.
