Women arrested on Saba for open violence 09-11-2024

THE BOTTOM – On Monday, the 4th of November, around 4:40 PM, a 31-year-old woman with initials J.T.L. was arrested on Saba for open assault.

The woman was involved in a brawl with several persons at a catering establishment near the airport, in which persons were injured. Investigation in the case is ongoing.

