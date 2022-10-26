Work started on new Gwendoline van Putten School construction

ORANJESTAD- Work has recently started at the construction site for a completely new building of the Gwendoline van Putten school on St. Eustatius.

The project, which is an important project for St. Eustatius in more ways than one, is being realized by local contract Statia construction. The contract between the Public Entity St. Eustatius and the contractor was signed on June 15, 2022.

The two-story, U-shaped structure with a total floor space of approximately 4,000 square meters, will be located on the Korthalsweg, next to the STUCO office and behind the planned administrative office.

Projected completion

The project is jointly funded by the Public Entity St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Completion, so far, is foreseen for the third quarter of 2024.