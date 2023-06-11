Work starts on second phase of Airport Boulevard St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- While works have recently been delivered on the first section of the Airport Boulevard on St. Eustatius, work has already started on the 1st phase of the second section.

As work continues, motorists and other road users are advised that the road at the intersection of Leonard Sadler Road and James S. Rhoda Road will be closed for about three weeks.

The new Airport Boulevard should not only upgrade the area in terms of infrastructure and looks, but also dramatically improved economic opportunities, after the construction of the new Airport Terminal building.

