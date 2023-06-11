11 juni 2023 09:35 am

Work starts on second phase of Airport Boulevard St. Eustatius

Now that the first section has been completed, work is already underway on the second phase, which is the area -among others- in front of the old terminal. Photo: OLSE

ORANJESTAD- While works have recently been delivered on the first section of the Airport Boulevard on St. Eustatius, work has already started on the 1st phase of the second section. 

As work continues, motorists and other road users are advised that the road at the intersection of Leonard Sadler Road and James S. Rhoda Road will be closed for about three weeks. 

The new Airport Boulevard should not only upgrade the area in terms of infrastructure and looks, but also dramatically improved economic opportunities, after the construction of the new Airport Terminal building. 

