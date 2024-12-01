St. Eustatius Work to Begin on Statia’s New Integrated Care and Living Centre Redactie 01-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The agreement on behalf of the Public Entity St. Eustatius was signed by Commissioner Reuben Merkman. Photo: SHCSC

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Health Care Steering Committee, in partnership with AMPC International Health Consultants, has signed a contract to develop the new Integrated Care and Living Centre, marking the first phase of a project aimed at centralizing healthcare services on the island.

The facility will integrate preventive, medical, and geriatric care in a single, modern location. The Steering Committee, comprising the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation, the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF), the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS), and the Public Health Department (GGD), is committed to improving healthcare infrastructure.

Community Assessments

AMPC will conduct community assessments to ensure the center meets local needs, and its extensive Caribbean experience will guide the project’s design and execution. Completion is expected within 3 to 5 years, representing a significant and sustainable step forward for healthcare on St. Eustatius.

