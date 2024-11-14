Advertisement Working in the Caribbean: Part of the Largest Career Event in the Netherlands! Sander Engelbertink 14-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

This past March, the second edition of the “Working in the Caribbean” event took place at the 26th Nationale Carrièrebeurs at the Amsterdam RAI. Alongside over 300 top employers and 13,000 visitors, we created a fantastic career event.

The event’s success was driven by the high demand for (highly) qualified personnel, the desire for in-person connections, and the support of online Match&Meet talent pools, all amid significant workforce shortages. With a record number of leading employers attending, the 27th edition on March 28 and 29, 2025, promises to be even more successful.

Is your company in Sint-Maarten, Saba or St. Eustatius interested in attracting talent from the Netherlands? We warmly invite you to attend one of the exclusive information sessions of “Working in the Caribbean,” presented by the CEO and COO.

For more information, please email sales@memory.nl, attention Mylène van Puffelen.

0