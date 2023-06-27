Working visit Minister Hugo de Jonge to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Housing and Spatial Planning Minister, Hugo De Jonge, will be visiting Bonaire from June 28 to July 1. During his trip, the Minister plans to hold discussions with the executive council and the island council about future construction initiatives, energy conservation, and Bonaire’s spatial development program. The program encompasses several key areas such as housing, climate change adaptation, fostering a healthy living environment, and the preservation of nature and culture.

Minister De Jonge is set to visit a construction site in the Hato neighborhood, where the accelerated construction of affordable housing is underway. He will also be launching a strategy to combat energy poverty on Bonaire. In collaboration with the executive council, plans will be outlined regarding how the affordable housing construction challenge will be tackled in the coming years.

On July 1, Minister De Jonge will participate in two commemorative events marking the beginning of the Commemoration Year of the Past Slavery. This includes his attendance at the unveiling of a monument in the Washington-Slagbaai National Park.

Later in the year, Minister De Jonge plans to visit Saba and St. Eustatius. Unfortunately, due to commitments in the European Netherlands, the scheduled visit to both islands had to be postponed.