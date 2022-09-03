Workshop on European funding opportunities well attended

KRALENDIJK- A workshop on European financing options for cultural and creative organizations on Bonaire, held last week at Captain Don’s Habitat in collaboration with International Desk Bonaire and Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, was relatively well attended.

The audience present, including representatives of the Terramar Museum, BONAI Fund, Kas di Kurason and Akseso Foundation, was interested in the possibilities and made use of the opportunities to ask questions.

The workshop started with an opening speech by Acting Lieutenant Governor Nolly Oleana. This was followed by an extensive presentation by Albert Meijer (advisor at Creative Europe Desk NL) and Jelle Burggraaff (head of Mobility & Advice at Creative Europe Desk NL). The attendees were informed, among other things, about funds for the cultural sector and what cooperation opportunities there are with other (island) countries and overseas territories. Deputy Nina den Heyer closed the workshop.

Events

In the near future, DutchCulture and Creative Europe Desk NL will organize several online and offline events in order to continue to inform and, if desired, guide cultural and creative organizations on Bonaire. For more information, please contact Albert Meijer at a.meijer@creativeeuropedesk.nl and/or Jelle Burggraaff at j.burggraaff@dutchculture.nl