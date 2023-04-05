Workshops on fatherhood and relational violence in Sint Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – From March 21 to 26, the Aruba Children’s Helpline Foundation organized seven workshops on Sint Eustatius, focusing on the role of men in their children’s lives and relational violence.

The workshops, five for adult men and two for young men, emphasized the importance of involved fatherhood and combating relational violence. Professionals from the social and legal sectors also participated in the workshops. The focus was on breaking traditional role patterns, in which the man is mainly responsible for the financial aspect of the family and the woman for raising the children.

Figures show that men are often the aggressor in relational violence but are also increasingly becoming victims. The workshops are part of the knowledge center of the Aruba Children’s Helpline Foundation, which, after 23 years of existence, is now actively exporting knowledge to government and non-government organizations in the region.

The foundation has been committed to quality education and the well-being of children and young people for 23 years.

