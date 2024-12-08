Nature WWF-NL Delighted with Additional Support from the National Postcode Lottery for Caribbean Islands Redactie 08-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The additional funds will help, among others, the protection of Mangroves along the coast of the islands. Photo: WWF-NL.

KRALENDIJK – The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-NL) welcomes the additional support provided by the National Postcode Lottery to the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

This funding enables the three-year program ‘Conservation and Restoration of Key Habitats’, which focuses on restoring and protecting coastal forests, mangroves, seagrass beds, and coral reefs in the Caribbean region.

By consolidating local projects into a single regional program, costs are reduced, and the overall impact is significantly increased.

WWF-NL contributes knowledge and expertise from its international network to strengthen restoration initiatives and share best practices. In addition to ecological restoration, the program also emphasizes education and policy reform to raise awareness and support long-term solutions.

Crucial

According to WWF-NL program manager Monique de Water, collaboration is crucial for achieving environmental restoration and climate resilience.

