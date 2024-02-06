WWF-NL supports RoffaReefs Bonaire of Blijdorp Zoo

KRALENDIJK- What started as an experiment in the Oceanium in Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam, grew into RoffaReefs on Bonaire. An organization committed to saving coral through fish farming.

The method appears to be so successful that scaling up is necessary. As a partner from the very beginning, Diergaarde Blijdorp has now permanently included RoffaReefs in its Caribbean hub. The World Wide Fund for Nature – Netherlands (WWF-NL) is very pleased with this development.

Just like Diergaarde Blijdorp, WWF-NL is also closely involved with RoffaReefs. With a serious coral disease spreading in the Caribbean, among other places, RoffaReefs’ technology is more relevant and urgent than ever. After the promising first results of founder Sander van Lopik and his team, WWF-NL decided to help the start-up in 2022.

Overseas hub

WWF-NL and Diergaarde Blijdorp have been very good partners for some time, which makes it even more wonderful that the separate ambitions merged in this overseas hub of the Rotterdam zoo. From its hub on Bonaire, Diergaarde Blijdorp will implement and support local and regional nature conservation projects. With the visit of Blijdorp director Erik Zevenbergen, the ties are not only strengthened but also further intensified.