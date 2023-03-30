30 maart 2023 19:34 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news St. Eustatius

Young Statians learn how to make wooden spinning top

142

Facilitator Julian Bass with workshop participants

The participants busy with their tops, supervised by Julian Bass

ST. EUSTATIUS – During an eight-hour workshop spread across four days, seven Statian youngsters ages 9-17 learned how to make and spin the traditional wooden top. Mystica & Xiomara – Care & Consultancy Services organized the workshop, led by a skilled local carpenter, Julian Bass. 

The youngers were taught how to select and retrieve the material needed from locally grown trees in preparation for the top-making process and how to carve and form the material into the shape of a spinning top. They learned first-hand which tools to use to create their top and how to use them to their advantage. 

The workshop’s objectives were to pass on a piece of cultural heritage worth preserving, to create a safe community space for self- expression and creativity, and to teach the importance of perseverance when things seem difficult, which in turn fosters a positive self-image. 

On completion of their tops, the participants were taught the string wrapping and hand-and-arm techniques associated with spinning a top successfully. 

At the end of the training, each participant received a certificate of completion along with their individually made wooden top.

Persons interested in participating in an upcoming top-making workshop may call or send a WhatsApp message to tel +17215506033 or +5993181508, or an email to mxccservices@gmail.com for further information. 


Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English