Youngsters Saba boost self-esteem through sports in Be your own Icon

THE BOTTOM- The ‘Be your own Icon’ program for youngsters on Saba has just gotten bigger and better with the addition of basketball for girls, soccer for boys and two mentors. Until now, the program offered only basketball for boys. Saba is the first in the Dutch Kingdom to add girls to the program.

The ‘Be your own Icon’ is a program, funded by the Ministry of Justice and Security (J&V), that helps youngsters between the age of 12 and 18 to build self-esteem, pride and respect, not only for themselves, but also for others and for authorities, while addressing aggression and behavioral issues. ‘Be your own Icon’ is the Saba version of the Dutch ‘Alleen jij bepaalt wie je bent’ program.

Sports have a prominent role in Be your own Icon. Basketball and soccer were selected for Saba. The program was first brought to Saba in 2019. During the COVID-19 pandemic Be your own Icon came to a halt, but it has now made a fresh start, with an expansion to the program.

