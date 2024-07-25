Geen categorie Z Air adds two regional jets to existing fleet Redactie 25-07-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

Z Air VP and Director of Finance, Sueyenne Dammerman signs the agreement at the offices of Regional One, with Z Air Quality Manager Ivo Oduber looking on. Photo: Z AIr

KRALENDIJK/WILLEMSTAD- On Wednesday, after a period of internal preparation and negotiations with potential suppliers, airline Z Air signed a contract to bring two Embraer-140 jets into service.

Following the contract signing, preparations are now underway to bring the two aircraft from the United States to Curaçao. According to Z Air director René Winkel, this process may take some time. The first aircraft is expected to arrive in Curaçao in the last quarter of 2024. However, it is anticipated that the aircraft can be put into service relatively quickly after its arrival.

The new aircraft will initially be used for flights to Medellín, but other destinations will be added, once the planes are operational. Meanwhile, the three Saab 340B aircraft currently flying at Z Air will remain part of the fleet. The Saabs will continue to be primarily used for flights between Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

Z Air CEO René Winkel is very pleased with this milestone. “Z Air has always aimed to grow step by step, cautiously. We have studied this type of aircraft for a long time and are convinced that it is exactly what we need to continue growing in the coming years.”

Financial director Sueyenne Dammerman is also delighted with the addition of the new aircraft and feels proud. “With this step, we once again demonstrate that we are capable of much, as a 100% local company. Together with our team, which now consists of nearly 100 employees, we have built a strong and solid reputation over the past years.”

Aircraft

The Embraer 140 is a jet produced by the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and has a capacity of 44 passengers. The aircraft is popular on regional routes and has been used by many airlines worldwide for many years. It is also very popular in the United States, where it flies for carriers such as American Airlines, American Eagle, and United Express.

13