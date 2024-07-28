Airlift Z Air Briefs Employees on Expansion Plans Redactie 28-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Z Air CEO René Winkel welcomes the Z Air team to the meeting. Photo: ABC Online Media

WILLEMSTAD—Z Air held a staff meeting on Saturday evening to update employees on the airline’s growth plans and the integration of two Embraer-140 jet aircraft into the existing fleet.

Director René Winkel emphasized the importance of teamwork for the success and growth of the airline.

Technical Director Ivo Oduber explained the timeline and the different project phases. Key components include training for pilots, the technical department, and ground staff. The new planes will be added to the existing fleet, leading to growth in both the workforce and the expansion of the route network. “But we will approach this gradually, step by step,” said Oduber.

Satisfied

After a Q&A session where employees could ask questions about the plans, there was a social gathering with the staff. The airline’s management team expressed satisfaction with the turnout and the way the meeting went.

14