Geen categorie Z air receives authorization for Curaçao-St.Maarten flights Redactie 09-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

PHILIPSBURG – The apparent stand-off between St. Maarten and Curaçao over route authorization for Z Air B.V. seems to have come to an amicable solution.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has granted the Curaçao airline, Z-Air BV route authorization to fly to St. Maarten with effect from Thursday, August 8, 2024 until December 31, 2024.

In a letter addressed to Rene Winkel, Chief Executive Officer of Z Air B.V., Heyliger-Marten, stated that the Curaçao airline is permitted to take on board and discharge passengers, baggage and cargo (including mail) in Sint Maarten on the following authorized routes: Curacao-St. Maarten and vice-versa; Curaçao-St. Maarten-Santo Domingo-Curaçao; Curaçao-Santo Domingo-St. Maarten-Curacao and Curacao-Port-au-Prince-St. Maarten and vice-versa.

These authorized routes shall be operated in accordance with the Multilateral Protocol on the Liberalization of Air Transport signed between the governments of the territories within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on December 12, 2012, the letter stated.

The Minister further added that “separate authorizations shall be required for aircraft added after the date of issuance of this route authorization.”

Z Air B.V. also has been granted a separate route authorization for air ambulance service between Curacao, Saba, and St. Eustatius to St. Maarten and vice-versa.

Best interest

Minister Heyliger-Marten revealed that she had called her counterpart in Curaçao, Minister Cooper, and both of them had agreed that this solution is in the best interest of the people of both islands.

“It will allow people, not only from Curaçao and St. Maarten, but also those on Saba, St. Eustatius, Aruba, and Bonaire, who travel between our islands for various reasons, including family visits, business, medical, recreational, sporting and cultural exchanges, to continue to have flight availability,” Heyliger-Marten said, adding. “I am happy that we have been able to resolve this matter amicably.”

28