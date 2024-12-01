Z Air’s First Embraer 140 Nears Completion
WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK – Z Air’s first Embraer 140 jet, set to enter service soon, is nearing completion. The aircraft has already been painted in Z Air’s colors.
According to Z Air director René Winkel, preparations are progressing very well. “The acquisition of a new aircraft, especially a new type, always takes time. It’s essential to ensure the aircraft is in perfect condition, but the organization must also be ready for it,” Winkel explained.
This readiness applies not only to the pilots but also to the cabin crew and, but also the maintenance department.
Just a Few Weeks Away
Winkel mentioned that there is no exact date yet for when the new aircraft will arrive in Curaçao, but it is expected within a few weeks. Meanwhile, the second aircraft of the same type has also entered the maintenance and painting process.
Meer News
-
Aviation & Travel
Z Air’s First Embraer 140 Nears Completion
-
St. Eustatius
Work to Begin on Statia’s New Integrated Care and Living Centre
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Trainer Airport Customer Service Sint Maarten
-
News
Restoration Loan for Roman Catholic Church on Sint Eustatius
-
Caribbean
CARPHA Executes Train the Trainer IATA Training about Infectious Substances Training
-
Economy
Tickets and Food Got More Expensive on St. Eustatius in 3rd Quarter 2024
-
Aviation & Travel
Caicos Express Airways Launches Flights to North Caicos
-
Saba
Saba Joins UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative
Meer News
-
Aviation & Travel
Z Air’s First Embraer 140 Nears Completion
-
St. Eustatius
Work to Begin on Statia’s New Integrated Care and Living Centre
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Trainer Airport Customer Service Sint Maarten
-
News
Restoration Loan for Roman Catholic Church on Sint Eustatius
-
Caribbean
CARPHA Executes Train the Trainer IATA Training about Infectious Substances Training
-
Economy
Tickets and Food Got More Expensive on St. Eustatius in 3rd Quarter 2024
-
Aviation & Travel
Caicos Express Airways Launches Flights to North Caicos
-
Saba
Saba Joins UNICEF’s Child Friendly Cities Initiative