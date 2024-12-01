Aviation & Travel Z Air’s First Embraer 140 Nears Completion Redactie 01-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new jet will be deployed, among others, on the route to Medellín and St. Maarten. Photo: Z Air

WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK – Z Air’s first Embraer 140 jet, set to enter service soon, is nearing completion. The aircraft has already been painted in Z Air’s colors.

According to Z Air director René Winkel, preparations are progressing very well. “The acquisition of a new aircraft, especially a new type, always takes time. It’s essential to ensure the aircraft is in perfect condition, but the organization must also be ready for it,” Winkel explained.

This readiness applies not only to the pilots but also to the cabin crew and, but also the maintenance department.

Just a Few Weeks Away

Winkel mentioned that there is no exact date yet for when the new aircraft will arrive in Curaçao, but it is expected within a few weeks. Meanwhile, the second aircraft of the same type has also entered the maintenance and painting process.

0