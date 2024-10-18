Bonaire ZJCN clarifies: bank details not required to collect Healthcare Card Redactie 18-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – It is not necessary to provide bank account details on the form needed to collect the new Healthcare Card.

This was confirmed by the Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) on Thursday in response to questions from The BES-Reporter/ABC Online Media. Like many citizens, ABC Online Media found it odd that the form requested bank details from insured individuals, even though they are not usually required. Additionally, providing bank details along with full names, ID numbers, and dates of birth poses potential risks of sensitive information leaking.

“The most important clarification is that bank details are not required for obtaining the healthcare card. However, insured individuals must bring their sedula as proof of identity,” RCN Communication told ABC Online Media.

It was also noted that bank details are primarily relevant when payments need to be made to insured persons. Having up-to-date information can streamline processes for the insured.

Privacy legislation

Finally, RCN Communication on behalf of ZJCN stated: “It is important that the data collection processes are assessed in line with BES privacy laws. This is being done by ZJCN, and the question raised by Bonaire.nu will certainly be considered in this review.”

