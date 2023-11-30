Zorgtuin inspires with positive approach to Alzheimer’s care

KRALENDIJK- The board of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire organized a successful information evening with Henk van Dort from Zorgtuin Gorssel Nederland last week, sharing his experiences with both older and younger attendees, especially focusing on healthcare professionals.

Zorgtuin, an inspiration for care institutions, provides valuable opportunities for people with dementia and their families. During the evening, questions were answered, a short film was shown, and books by Van Dort were sold, with the proceeds going to Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire.

The board of the Alzheimer Foundation thanked the Van Dort couple for their valuable contribution during their vacation.