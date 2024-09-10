Saba Zr. Ms. Pelikaan arrives on Saba for special exercises and continuing collaboration Redactie 10-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The Support Vessl seen in Saba’s Harbour. Photo: PES

THE BOTTOM- On September 7th, the Dutch Navy’s support vessel, Zr. Ms. Pelikaan, arrived on Saba for a series of exercises to improve the island’s disaster response capabilities.

This visit strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Saba and the Dutch Navy, especially in crisis management and hurricane preparedness. Key local figures, including Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, were welcomed aboard for a reception hosted by Commander Max Borsboom.

Military personnel will participate in the Windward Express exercise, conducting hurricane relief training with local partners. A task force will later visit to familiarize themselves with Saba’s infrastructure and provide disaster support.

Activities

Marines will also work on restoring the Sulphur Mine path and engage with the community through school visits and a football match. Governor Johnson expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Ministry of Defence.

0