BES-delegation visits Panama to strengthen partnerships
PANAMA CITY- Over the past week the Cabinet of the Special Envoy for Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius visited Panama to enhance regional collaboration.
Key discussions took place with the European delegation on critical issues like climate resilience and digital connectivity, which are vital for the islands’ future.
Meetings with airlines, such as Copa Airlines, focused on improving connectivity to Bonaire, Saba, and Statia, recognizing the importance of better accessibility for local economies.
Plans for a trade mission to Panama, involving all six Dutch Caribbean islands from December 2-6, were also discussed with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Holland House Panama, and chambers of commerce.
The delegation expressed gratitude to the Embassy of the Kingdom in Panama for their support.
