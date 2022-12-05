Bonaire crowns new Miss Bonaire and Miss Tourism Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday not one, but two new misses were crowned on Bonaire, who will represent the island for the coming year.

Candidate Ruby Pouchet was named the new Miss Bonaire. First runner up of the election, Caroline Porras, was crowned as the new Miss Tourism.

Both ladies will now represent Bonaire on an international level. Miss Tourism also plays an important role locally in various matters related to tourism.

The organizers look back on the event with satisfaction. Although only three candidates remained at the end of the line from the original four, the beauty pageant has attracted a lot of interest in recent months.