Aviation & Travel
Divi Divi plane makes precautionary landing in Aruba after smoke in cabin
14-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – A Divi Divi Air aircraft made a precautionary landing in Aruba on Tuesday late afternoon.
The aircraft, with flight number 3R279, had just taken off from Queen Beatrix Airport when the pilots detected smoke in the cabin. This prompted them to decide to abort the flight and make a precautionary landing.
The DHC-6 ‘Twin Otter’ aircraft then landed without further issues. Although the fire department was present at the aircraft after the landing, according to Divi Divi Air’s director Germaine Durand, this is standard procedure in such cases.
Inspection
The aircraft will be inspected before it is used again for flights between the islands.
