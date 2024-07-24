Forty Shipping employees St. Maarten complete certification training
PHILIPSBURG– A total of forty staff members across St. Maarten Shipping & Stevedoring NV (SSS), ICC Cargo and INTERMAR/IFX have completed almost two weeks training.
The training focused in warehousing and port operations for port stevedores, warehouse staff, and supervisors/managers as part of Pelgrim’s group of company’s workplace human resource development program.
It concerns the second round of workplace training implemented for 2024 by George Pelgrim. George Pelgrim, President of St. Maarten Shipping & Stevedoring said the willingness of the employees to learn is there. “Providing this opportunity to our staff is an investment in their future, and we remain committed to continue to invest in creating the Total Port and Warehouse Worker.”
